Henry Rollie Stillman, 86, passed away on Friday, August 23, 2019 at Lenoir Woods long term care center in Columbia, with his wife Florence by his side.

Interment for Rollie is scheduled for 12 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30 at Missouri Veterans Cemetery in Jacksonville. A Memorial Gathering is scheduled from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31 followed by a Memorial Service at 4 p.m., both at First Presbyterian Church in Jefferson City.

Rollie was born on Oct. 21, 1932 in St. Louis to Henry and Gladys Stillman. He was the fourth of six children. After graduating from Normandy High School, he was drafted by the Army and served two years in the Korean War. After his return, he met and married Neva Dorothy (Bilin) on Sept. 15, 1956 (who preceded him in death) and soon began college night school. Rollie worked as a draftsman and over the years became a purchasing agent, purchasing manager and plant manager in the automobile foam seat industry. He was a devoted husband and family man. He was always on the sidelines encouraging and supporting all four children’s sporting events, Croatian music practices and performances and school events. On May 21, 1988 he married Florence Elizabeth Ball in Jefferson City. Throughout their 31 years of marriage they enjoyed travelling through Europe and the U.S. Upon retiring to the Lake of the Ozarks they spent much of their time fishing, boating and entertaining friends, children and grandchildren at their lake home. Rollie loved family and company and was always sharing a joke, a story or providing interesting facts on a vast array of subjects. His family loved to hear him sing and play his ukulele. He will be greatly missed.

He is survived by his wife Florence Elizabeth of 31 years; daughter Susan Marie Stillman Dickerson of Columbia; daughter Sandra Ann Stillman Bayer and husband Carl Bayer of Muenster, Texas; daughter Sharon Denise Stillman Leumas and husband John Leumas of Mandeville, La., son Stephen Patrick Stillman and partner Carla Chrisco of Imperial; stepson Emerson (Skip) Foster McGuire and wife Vicki McGuire of Ashland; stepdaughter Mary Beth Kepler and husband Gordan Kepler of Atlanta, Ga.; stepson Joseph Albert McGuire and wife Carin McGuire of Belair Bluffs, Fla.; grandchildren Robert Dickerson, Maria Dickerson Phelps, John Dickerson, Caitlin Leumas, Hannah Leumas, Travis Bayer, Trey McGuire, Emma McGuire, Gina McGuire, Maria McGuire, Amanda McGuire, Joe Jr. McGuire and Alaina McGuire; and 11 great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents; five siblings: Florence, Raymond, Margaret, Jim and Millie; and grandson Mark Joseph Bayer.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Salvation Army, 927 Jefferson St, Jefferson City, MO 65101.