Jason Reno, 43, of Columbia, passed away on Monday, August 26, 2019.

Per his wishes there will be no service.

Jason was born Oct. 21, 1975 to Carl and Connie Bunch Reno in Knoxville, Tenn. On Sept. 29, 2001, he married Sheila Tucker in Townsend, Tenn. He loved to be out of doors, camping and fishing. He was very loved by everyone, especially his family.

He is survived by his wife, Sheila; his parents, Carl and Connie; eight children, Matt Tipton, Eugene Reno, Eric Reno, Brandy Reno, Chris Wilkerson, Linda Reno, Dakota Reno and Johnathon Rader; brother, Paul Reno; and four grandchildren.

Jason was preceded in death by a daughter, Amber Reno.

