On Sunday, September 1, 2019, Nancy Fay, of Columbia, fell asleep in the arms of Jesus, surrounded by her family after a courageous battle with cancer.

Nancy Jean Toedebusch was born on Aug. 3, 1947 to Frank and Alberta (née Kamphoefner) Toedebusch, in the home of her maternal grandparents, Hermann and Huilda Kamphoefner, in New Melle. She attended St. Paul’s Lutheran School, Francis Howell High School and earned a Bachelor of Medical Science in Medical Technology degree from the University of Missouri School of Health Professions in 1969. In 1985, she was united in marriage to Elton Fay, who survives. She taught Sunday school for 23 years at Forum Christian Church. In 1990, she started her Mary Kay Cosmetics business, which brought her great enjoyment in knowing her customers and enriching their lives.

During her career, Nancy worked in the University of Missouri Pathology Department, Truman V.A. Hospital Pathology Laboratory and Boyce and Bynum Pathology Laboratories for 27 years. She retired from Boyce and Bynum Laboratories in 2005, at which time she became very active with the Columbia Chamber of Commerce (in the Women’s Network and the Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors), the Tiger Quarterback Club, and the University of Missouri School of Health Professions Alumni Group. Nancy loved socializing with friends made through these volunteer activities and made sure to drag Elton out to fun events with her as often as possible. She loved to travel, snow ski and to help make ladies beautiful both inside and out. Nancy loved to serve other people in an unselfish manner that allowed her to live a full life of significance. Nancy and Elton opened their home to many people through the years and Nancy’s hospitality always made everyone feel welcomed.

She is survived by Elton Fay, her husband of 34 years, of the home. She is also survived by son Garett Fay (Jenny) of Las Vegas, Nev.; daughter Erin and granddaughter Chloe Fay of Portland, Ore. and daughter Whitney Fay of Kansas City. Also surviving Nancy are her brother William Toedebusch (Vicky) of Richmond, Ind.; sister Shirley Ostmann (Larry) of Webster Groves; nieces and nephews Allison Toedebusch Tierney (Matt), John Toedebusch, Marty Ostmann (Megan), Emily Ostmann Myers (Jake); and many other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her sister-in-law Gail Toedebusch; and grandson Chance Fay.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Vitae Foundation, 1731 South Ridge Drive, Suite D, Jefferson City, MO 65109 (https://vitaefoundation.org/online-donation), or to the School of Health Professions/Nancy Fay Endowment, Attention Michelle Custer, 701 South Fifth Street, Suite 516, Columbia, MO 65211 (https://healthprofessions.missouri.edu/give), or to the Show-Me Christian Youth Home, Post Office Box 6, LaMonte, MO 65337 (https://www.showmehelpingkids.com/give) or to the charity of donor’s choice.

