John Wingate, 34, of Bismarck, N.D., formerly of Columbia, passed away on Tuesday, September 3, 2019, at Chi St. Alexius healthcare in Bismarck.

Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 14 at Friendship Baptist Church in Columbia. Visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. on Saturday at the church.

Arrangements are under the direction of H.T. May and Son Funeral Home in Columbia.