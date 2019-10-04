Ralph Edward Patrick, 61, of Columbia, passed away on Thursday, September 26, 2019.
Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 5 at St. Luke United Methodist Church. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday at the church.
Ralph Edward Patrick, 61, of Columbia, passed away on Thursday, September 26, 2019.
Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 5 at St. Luke United Methodist Church. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday at the church.
Choose the plan that’s right for you. Digital access or digital and print delivery.