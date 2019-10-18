James “Jimmy” Estill Dodson, 77, of Columbia, formerly of New Franklin, passed away Wednesday, October 16, 2019.

Visitation for Jimmy will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 20 at Howard Funeral Home.

Jimmy was born on March 21, 1942 in New Franklin, the son of Estill Dodson and Fern Baker. Jimmy married Connie Howell on May 12, 1990 at Shelter Gardens in Columbia. He was a simple man; he loved to just sit outside and watch the cars go by. Jimmy also loved sports; he never missed a Cardinals game. He not only watched the St. Louis Cardinals, but he also enjoyed watching the St. Louis Blues. Jimmy was a member of the New Franklin Lions Club for many years. He loved spending time with his family and watching his children and grandchildren grow up.

He is survived by his wife, Connie; son, Mike (Marsha) Dodson of Columbia; daughter, Kimberly Wakeman of Columbia; sister, Juanita (John) Ryan of Kansas City; grandchildren, Kalen Dodson, Kayla Ballenger, Kourtney Arrowsmith, Kaleb Kartheiser and Caitlin Carman; and great-grandchildren, Kenzlee and Kimmary Kartheiser.

Jimmy is preceded in death by his parents, Estill and Fern Dodson; and sisters, Etta Ruth Rudloff and Marilyn Linhart.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the New Franklin Lions Club.

