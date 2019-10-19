Brian Kirkland Forrest, 56, of Columbia, passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 13, 2019 after a courageous 10-month stay at Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis.

He was born to parents William and Jacqueline Forrest, on Sept. 21, 1963, in Kirksville. He graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Marketing and Business Administration from the University of Missouri and continued to be an avid Mizzou fan, Faurot Fellow, and Jefferson Club member, supporting the Tiger Scholarship Fund for decades.

Brian married Melanie Byrd Forrest, the love of his life, on Dec. 4, 1993, and they raised their three beautiful children together in Columbia. Daughter Jordan Jacqueline Trader with husband Robert, and daughter Lauren Elizabeth Forrest, graduates of the University of Alabama, serve as White House staff residing in Washington, D.C., and their son Kirkland William Forrest, majoring in Finance and Cyber Criminology at the University of Alabama, resides in Tuscaloosa. He is also survived by both parents, brother Bradley (Brandy) and his two daughters, and sister-in-law Melinda Byrd Spellerberg (Justin) and their son and daughter.

Brian was employed as the Branch Manager and Senior Vice President of Investments for Stifel, Inc., loved by his clients, and was one of the leading brokers for the company for 30 years. He loved reading a good book on the deck or at the beach, traveling with his wife and family and was well known for his fun Mizzou Tiger tailgates. Brian was always a sharp dressed man who loved a custom tailored suit with a fun pocket square accented by the warm scent of Polo cologne. He was a collector of all things like sea shells, baseball hats from his travels, hotel amenities, athletic socks, leather bracelets, coins, and airline ticket stubs to use as bookmarks in his favorite books. Most of all, he loved his family fiercely and his children were his pride and joy.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, Oct. 20 with a visitation at 2 p.m., followed by a service at 3 p.m. at The Crossing Church, 3561 Southland Drive in Columbia.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to the Kirkland Forrest 529 College Fund, with checks made payable to Kirkland Forrest sent to John Rentschler, Northwestern Mutual, 3610 Buttonwood Drive, Ste 300, Columbia, Missouri 65201.