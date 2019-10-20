Marilyn Marie Teegarden, 52, of Columbia, passed away at University Hospital & Clinics on Friday, October 18, 2019.

There will be a Celebration of Life for Marilyn at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26 at the Christian Fellowship Church, officiated by Pastor Scott Williams.

She was born in Kansas City on May 10, 1967 to Mack and Betty Taylor Teegarden, and they preceded her in death. She was a member of Christian Fellowship Church. She had worked many years as a house manager with Life Homes and more recently was employed with the Red Cross as an Event Coordinator.

Marilyn is survived by her significant other, Cortez King; a son, Justin Lee Teegarden (Amber Schuler) of Cameron; twin daughters, Ana and Tia and daughter, CaTrina King; siblings, Kevin Robinett (Jenny) of St. Louis, James McIntyre (Rhiannon Lynn) of Columbia, Mackie Teegarden of Springfield, Tanya M. Teegarden of Kansas City, Gina Luebbering (Cassidy) of St. Thomas and Kendra Duncan of Lake of the Ozarks; nine grandchildren, Aiden, Justin Lee, Gracie, Pyper, Armoni, Amari, Drelee, Kenze and Chylie; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Marilyn was also preceded in death by two sons, Andre Tatum and Deonte James “DJ” Teegarden; two brothers, Mackey and Jackey Teegarden; and granddaughter, Aundrea Teegarden.

Online condolences and tributes may be shared with the family at www.bachyager.com.