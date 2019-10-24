Elizabeth Zaner Gibson, 97, of Columbia, formerly of Moberly, died Monday, October 21, 2019.

Words of comfort and support may be shared with the family at the visitation from 2 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26 at the Cater Funeral Home Chapel. Services honoring and celebrating Elizabeth’s life will follow at 3 p.m. Committal prayers and burial will be in the Oakland Cemetery.

Survivors include her daughter and best friend, Iris “Sam” Kanatzar of Columbia.

