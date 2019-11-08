Mary Catherine Kopff, 73, of Arnold, Mo. died peacefully after a brief battle with cancer on Thursday, October 31, 2019.

Mary graduated from St. Louis City Hospital School of Nursing in 1967. She began her career at the University of Missouri Hospital in Columbia. She also worked at Regional Hospital and eventually retired from Boone Hospital in 2003. At that time, she moved to Arnold to be closer to her family.

Mary was an avid dog lover. She was a dog mom to Sugi, Princess and Doug. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends, as well as traveling and chocolate.

Mary was a loving sister to Virginia “Ginny” (William) Landers, Margaret “Peggy” (Armond) Frasca and Frances (Kevin) Wiegers.

Mary’s favorite role in life was as an aunt. She was a beloved aunt to Ginny and Bill’s daughters: Susan Doyle and Sarah Sellers; Peggy and Armond’s children: Thomas, Gregory (Leslie) and Donna Frasca; and Fran and Kevin’s children: Carolyn (Vito) Passanisi, Bryan (Christine) and Emily Wiegers.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Lawrence and Margaret Kopff, as well as her brother-in-law Armond Frasca.

She was a dear friend, loved and missed by many.

Mary chose to have her body donated to science, in order to help others wanting to pursue a medical career. A Memorial Mass will be held in her honor at 10 a.m. on Nov. 18 at Immaculate Conception Church in Arnold.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. Baldricks or St. Vincent DePaul.