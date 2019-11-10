Michael J. (Mike) Fayette, aged 57, of Columbia, died Saturday, November 2, 2019 after battling a long fight with a rare disease.

Luckily for Mike, he didn’t battle alone–he had his beautiful and loving wife, Libby and his smart and successful children, Zach (Brittany), Kala (Josh), Katie and Harrison who had his back, and were by his side. And for that, he was truly lucky, and truly grateful. Mike (Poppy) also had Beau, Luci and Brody who made his life truly complete. He loved them all so very much!

Burial with full military honors will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 15 at the Missouri Veterans Cemetery in Jacksonville.

Born 1962 in Paris, Tenn., Mike was the last of several children born to Albert (Arky) and June, and was definitely his Dad’s favorite. Yes. Yes he was. Was too…

Mike spent over 30 years in service to our country as a member of the United States Armed Forces, participating in many leadership roles both in the U.S. and abroad, multiple combat deployments overseas, and witnessing the best and the worst of humanity. Mike led a full and well-lived life, and would bug the crap out of anyone who would listen to him talk about it.

Mike had many friends, mostly Type-A comedian-wannabes like himself, and he enjoyed dry humor, over-tipping in restaurants, a good rare steak, and any movie featuring Bill Murray. Mike’s passion was for fellow veterans, and he was proud of the fact that he was able to know many “no crap heroes.” Mike had immense respect for the men and women who were willing to serve something greater than themselves. Mike used to say that it’s the Soldier’s job to fight the wars the politicians and bureaucrats are too afraid to fight. And he was right. Yes. Yes he was. Was too…

He was preceded in death by some family members, those related by blood and those related by shared experiences, as well as his beloved Max, Chloe, Ranger and Lucy. There were some others who died before him, but Mike’s memory was shot and if you asked him, he couldn’t tell you about them.

After the military, Mike served on a National Board of Directors for a large Veterans Service Organization, served as a mentor with Veterans Treatment Courts, helped write national legislation supporting veteran offenders, founded a veterans non-profit charity, started a global defense and space contracting company, and wrote some things. Also, Mike reminds everyone to stop emailing him now, and put down the damn phone and read a book, why don’t you.

Upon his request, he will be cremated, and a memorial service may happen in the future. Whether it does or not, Mike would want you to reflect upon a quote attributed to Job, a man widely written about in the Abrahamic religions: Judaism, Christianity, and Islam. “Naked I came from my mother's womb, and naked I will depart.” (Now try and get THAT image out of your head!)

In the future, for those of you who wish to visit his headstone, you’ll immediately recognize it by his last words, “See, I told you I was sick!”

By his own admission Mike leaves this world with only one regret-that he only found true love in the latter part of his life. In lieu of flowers, save your money.

