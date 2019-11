Gregory David “Greg” Crutcher, 61, of Marshall, formerly of Moberly, died Tuesday, November 12, 2019.

Private services honoring and celebrating Greg’s life will be held at Cater Funeral Home Chapel. Committal prayer and burial will follow at the Liberty Cemetery.

Greg was born Dec. 17, 1957.

Survivors include parents, David and Rose Crutcher; sisters, Pam (Roger) Prewitt and Julia (Frank) Williams, all of Moberly.

