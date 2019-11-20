John William Gray, 75, of Columbia, passed away Saturday, November 16, 2019 at Lenoir Woods in Columbia.

Friends will be received from noon to 2 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 22 at Parker-Millard Funeral Service, 12 E. Ash Street in Columbia. Inurnment will be at a later date at the Glenwood Cemetery in Glenwood.

John was born Feb. 7, 1944 in Clarence to James and Mary Ellen Chinn Gray. He was married to Connie Sue Lancaster on April 3, 1976 in Columbia, and the entire Gray/Lancaster families were united. John attended Stalcup grade school, Shelbina High School, Class of 1962 and Gem City Business College. John worked for MFA, Inc. for over 50 years, starting at the Shelbina Exchange as a bookkeeper and retiring from the home office as Director of Special Projects. His hobbies were playing golf with “The Doctors Group” at the Country Club of Missouri, making an annual trip to Jekyll Island, Ga. with his good friend, the late Fred Hulse, and many others over 30 years. Fishing on the banks of various lakes with his father-in-law and brother-in-law provided some good stories and a lot of good fish to eat. He was an avid Tiger fan for over 60 years. When John wasn’t playing golf or fishing, he was doing counted cross stitch, making Christmas afghans for family members.

John is survived by his wife, Connie Gray of Columbia; one brother, James Gray (Phyllis); five sisters, Jane Gray, Judy Bono, Kathy Pratt, Karen McGowan and Charlotte Tuell (Jeff); brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Bud and Darlene Lancaster; four nephews, Alvin, Josh, Don and Daron; five nieces, Stephanie, Kimberly, Jessica, Judy Ellen and Samantha; and special friends, Paul and Phyllis Johnson, Tommy and Donna Stone and Charlene Johnson.

John was preceded in death by his parents and mother and father-in-law Marcie and Rosalee Lancaster.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to: Gray Family Scholarship Fund, 3750 Miller Dr. #1311, Columbia, MO 65201.

The family would like to thank Lenoir Health Care and Hospice Compassus for their loving and compassionate care for John.