Timothy John Wooldridge, 51, of Columbia, passed away Tuesday, November 26, 2019.
Funeral Arrangements are pending with Bach-Yager Funeral Chapel. A full obituary will be published in this paper in the coming days.
Timothy John Wooldridge, 51, of Columbia, passed away Tuesday, November 26, 2019.
Funeral Arrangements are pending with Bach-Yager Funeral Chapel. A full obituary will be published in this paper in the coming days.
Choose the plan that’s right for you. Digital access or digital and print delivery.