Velma Juanice Pickens of Columbia passed away Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019 at Boone Hospital Center after a brief illness. She was 88.

Visitation will take place at 1 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 2 at Memorial Funeral Home, with funeral services to follow at 2 p.m. There will be a private family burial afterwards at Memorial Cemetery.

Velma was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, James Pickens. She is survived by her daughter Martha (Barb Sonderman), her daughter Joanna, her son Greg and her granddaughter, Madeleine. She is also survived by her brother, L. Donald Thurman (La Donna), sisters-in-law Marjorie Kolman and Nell Holman, and several nieces and nephews, and a host of friends.

The family would like to thank the staff at Boone Hospital Center for providing extraordinary care to Velma in her final days.

Memorial donations are suggested to the Food Bank for Central and Northeast Missouri, 2101 Vandiver Dr., Columbia, MO, 65202.