Dr. Von Veron Pittman, 74, of Columbia, passed away Tuesday, December 3, 2019.

Von, son of Von and Reba (Hawkins) Pittman, was born in Sandersville, Georgia on Feb. 1, 1945. For the next ten years, his father, a Navy officer, moved frequently between ships and stations, eventually settling in Augusta, Georgia, where Von graduated from Butler High School. Von earned a bachelor’s degree at the University of Georgia before joining the Navy. He received his commission as an ensign and was attached to the USS Coral Sea. While in the Navy, Pittman was fortunate enough to meet and marry Joyce Zeller in Alameda, California. The two soon moved to Athens, Georgia, where Pittman attended graduate school in history, ultimately earning two master’s degrees and a PhD. In 1983, he took a position as Director of Credit Programs in the Division of Continuing Education at the University of Iowa. He was promoted to the rank of Associate Dean of Continuing Education in 1987. While at the University of Iowa, he and Roger Young, of the University of Missouri, co-founded the American Association of Collegiate Independent Studies, a leading accreditation organization for distance education programs.

Pittman moved to the University of Missouri-Columbia in 1997, as the Director of Distance and Independent Study. In that capacity, he coordinated and oversaw the creation of the University of Missouri High School, establishing a program to deliver the University’s bachelor’s degree entirely online. In 2010, he was appointed interim Director of the University of Missouri’s Law Enforcement Training Institute.

Pittman authored or co-authored more than two dozen articles and anthology chapters, a nonfiction book and a collection of fiction. He also founded Two Mules Editing and edited several books on behalf of a local press.

Pittman is survived by his beloved wife of 49 years, Joyce; as well as his son Dan; his daughter-in-law Kelli; his brother Tom; his brother-in-law G. Richard Zeller; and nieces Cheryl Zeller Doyle (Joe) and Deborah Zeller Reese (Don).

In August, his family threw Von a party to celebrate the launch of his book of short fiction, Breakfast at Earl’s. He considered it a celebration of his life that he was fortunate enough to be able to attend, and therefore requested that his family not hold a ceremony or memorial.

In lieu of flowers, Von would have been honored by contributions to OSHER@mizzou or to the American Heart Association.

Cremation arrangements by Columbia Cremation Care Center.