Jackie Winn Warren, 73, of Columbia, passed away on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Boone Hospital Center.

A visitation will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 20 at Parker-Millard Funeral Service; 12 East Ash St. Columbia, MO 65203. The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 21 at Log Providence Missionary Baptist Church; 4500 E. Log Providence Rd. Columbia, MO 65201. Interment will be at Log Providence Church Cemetery.

Jackie was born on Aug. 3, 1946 in Columbia to Charles Warren and Saidee Ellis Warren. She grew up in Columbia and graduated from Hickman High School in 1964. Following high school, Jackie attended a trade school in Kansas City, where she received the necessary training to become a licensed beautician. She went on to own and operate her own salon and was also employed at GTE for over 20 years. Jackie enjoyed bowling, crocheting, playing cards, attending church, making home remedies and spending time with family.

She is survived by one son, Jeffrey D. Warren (Lynne) of St. Charles; two grandchildren: Isaiah Warren of Hallsville and Derrick Warren of St. Charles; two sisters: Charlene Grant (Julius) of Chicago, Ill. and Rev. Mary R. Warren of Columbia; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Jackie was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers: Charles H. Warren and Larry D. Warren; one sister, Bonnie S. Gianquinto; and two nephews: Anthony C. Warren and Gabriel A. Warren.

