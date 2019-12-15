Mary Louise Rapp, 101, of Rocheport, passed away on Sunday, December 8, 2019.

Visitation will take place from 10 to 11 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 19 at Memorial Funeral Home, with a funeral service and interment to immediately follow. The burial will take place at Memorial Park Cemetery.

Louise was born on July 12, 1918 in Rocheport, the daughter of Tom and Mattie (Snell) Turner. On Oct. 10, 1936, she was united in marriage to Carl Brown Rapp.

Louise was a member of the Rocheport Methodist Church and the United Methodist Women. She was a long time member of the Friends of Rocheport and Athens Rebekah Lodge #383. She enjoyed walking, loved the Katy Trail and enjoyed many weekends at the Lake of the Ozarks. She also enjoyed cooking and was once named “Cook of the Week” in the Columbia Daily Tribune. She volunteered at the Boone Retirement Center for several years. Family was the center of her life, and she was blessed to have enjoyed time with four generations.

Louise is survived by six grandchildren: Pam McCoy and husband Craig, Lisa Medley, Rodney Rapp and wife Lori H., Lori Rapp, Missy Blumer and husband Richard, Jud Evans and wife Joanna; 12 great-grandchildren; 13 great great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Along with her husband, preceding her in death were a daughter, Bettie Rapp; a son, Billy Rapp; a great-grandson, Michael McCoy; her brothers: Estill Evans, John Turner, Kenneth Turner, Thomas Turner and Carl Turner; and an infant sister.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Coyote Hill Christian Children's Home in care of the funeral home.

