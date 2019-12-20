Amogene “Jeanie” Kretzschmar, 81, of Columbia, passed away at her home on Tuesday, December 17, 2019, having been blessed with one last beautiful snowfall to view from her window.

Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 28 at the Knob Noster Restoration Branch, 305 E. Bridge St. in Knob Noster, and at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 11 at the Columbia Restoration Branch, 3681 Mexico Gravel Rd. in Columbia.

Jeanie was born Sept. 29, 1938 in Magnolia, Iowa, and grew up in Osborne, Missouri. She married Mark Kretzschmar in 1960, and raised a family in Columbia. She is survived by her husband; her sister, Karen Fowler of Osborne; and her two children: Sheri Carmichael (spouse Chris) of Blue Springs and Mark Kretzschmar, Jr. (spouse Michelle) of Columbia. She is also survived by four grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

Jeanie worked for the Columbia Public Schools as a secretary at Two Mile Prairie Elementary, West Junior High and West Boulevard Elementary during her career.

As a capable pianist, Jeanie spent many Sunday mornings accompanying the singing of the great hymns of the saints during worship. She was known on occasion to play a rousing rendition of “This Old House,” but during her last months she found tremendous comfort in “Great Is Thy Faithfulness.”

Jeanie was immensely proud of her family, and leaves behind nothing but beautiful memories of encouragement, kindness and love to those around her.

The family requests donations to Compassus Hospice in lieu of sending flowers.

Parker-Millard Funeral Service & Crematory, 12 E. Ash, Columbia, MO 65203.

