Jerry Wayne Adams, Sr., 81, of Armstrong, passed away Friday, January 3, 2020 at his home.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 7 at Carr-Yager Funeral Home with Rev. Earl Howell officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at Wesley Chapel Cemetery.

