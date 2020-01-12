Alan R. Havig, 79, of Columbia, passed away Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at Columbia Post-Acute Care.

A celebration of Alan’s life will take place on March 14 at the Firestone Baars Chapel on the campus of Stephens College. Additional details and a more complete obituary will be published closer to the service.

Alan was born Aug. 26, 1940 in Litchfield, Minnesota, the son of Harold Rolf Havig and Blanche Sylvia (Peterson) Havig. He was united in marriage to Bettina (Baker) Havig for over 52 years. He was a history professor and archivist at Stephens College for 50 years.

Alan is survived by his wife: Bettina; their daughter: Kirsten Havig of Laramie, Wyoming; and one sister: Margaret Daniher of Huntington Beach, California.

Online condolences may be made at www.memorialfuneralhomeandcemetery.com.