Ruth Blair Crider, 94, formerly of Pensacola, Florida, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at Tiger Place in Columbia.

Services celebrating Ruth’s life will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 31 at Tiger Place; 2910 Bluff Creek Dr. A private burial will be held at a later date in Florida.

Ruth was born on Aug. 19, 1925 to Walker and Myrtle (Taylor) Blair in Chattanooga, Tennessee. The family moved to Blountstown, Florida when Ruth was two-years-old, and she lived there until graduating high school. Ruth attended Florida State College for Women, in Tallahassee–a fairly small school at that time–during World War II. It underwent a big change during her stay there. Before completing her degree the Florida legislature made it a University and it was renamed Florida State University. After graduating, she taught high school social studies and English for nine years around the state of Florida, ending up in Pensacola in 1951.

It was there that she met Harold Crider, who had also recently moved to Pensacola. They were married on June 11, 1955. Ruth and Harold spent the majority of their married life in Pensacola, where Harold worked as an Instrument Engineer for Chemstrand: a company that was eventually bought by Monsanto. It was during that time that their only child Barbara was born. Harold was transferred to Monsanto Headquarters in St. Louis in 1969, where they lived until 1980 then returned to Pensacola. Harold continued to work for Monsanto until he retired. After retirement, Ruth and Harold chose to settle in the nearby community of Gulf Breeze. They were active members of the Gulf Breeze Presbyterian Church.

Throughout her life Ruth volunteered for many organizations and also enjoyed a wide range of hobbies. She was an avid reader, even during the last few years of her life, when nearly blind, she would listen to books on her iPad. Before losing her sight she enjoyed playing bridge, cooking, birding and attending many antique auctions and sales. Ruth and Harold loved to travel and were fortunate to see most of the United States and visit many other countries. They had the opportunity to tour nearly all of Europe. They also traveled to East Asia, South America, Australia, New Zealand and Africa.

In 2011, Ruth and Harold’s declining health required them to move from Florida to Columbia, to be closer to their daughter Barbara and her family. They moved to Tiger Place at that time and made many wonderful friends, who became like family.

Ruth is survived by her daughter Barbara (Ken) Bryant; granddaughter Kate (Austin) Buse-Oberto; and great-granddaughters Rhiannon and Matilda.

Harold, her husband of almost 64 years, preceded Ruth in death on April 7, 2019. Her parents and her brother, Franklin Blair, also preceded her in death.

