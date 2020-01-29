Steven Lee Wright died in his home on Thursday, January 23, 2020.

A private gathering of family members and close family friends has been planned.

Steve was born Jan. 27, 1957, in St. Louis and he has resided in Columbia since 1975.

Steve attended Immanuel Lutheran School at Honey Creek, a two-room schoolhouse, from grades 1-5. Steve graduated from Kirkwood High School where he was an all-around athlete on the baseball, track, football and wrestling teams. In addition, he played club ice hockey. He was editor of the school newspaper, the Call. Steve attended the University of Missouri, receiving degrees in journalism (1980) and law (1984). Steve was a well-respected and trusted educational lawyer, working with school districts/superintendents throughout the State of Missouri. Steve won multiple rulings in cases argued before the Missouri Supreme Court and one case before the United States Supreme Court. Steve was the former chair of the Missouri Council of School Attorneys and the Education Law Committee of the Missouri Bar Association.

In addition, Steve provided pro-bono services for individuals with disabilities and employment issues throughout rural Missouri.

Steve was a self-taught nature photographer with no formal art training. His career in photography started in the early 1990s with 35mm work published in calendars and postcards, then progressed to medium and large format. He has works of art hanging at numerous hospitals and corporations in St. Louis, Kansas City and Columbia, including Boone Hospital Center and Washington University. Several of Steve’s photographs have won juried art competitions and his photograph titled “Summer Storm” was awarded the Commemorative Poster for the City of Columbia in 2006 (https://www.como.gov/arts/posters/summer-storm/). An archive of his photographs and more about his thoughts related to nature and photography can be found at http://naturephotographics.com/.

Steve enjoyed the outdoors, running, cycling, hiking, camping and fishing. Steve had an extensive collection of Native American artifacts that he found over the years during his time in nature.

Steve will be best remembered for his humble, loving nature and his playful spirit. Steve had a genuine willingness to help anyone in need. He was a loving partner, father, son, brother and friend.

Steve was preceded in death by his mother, Ruth Mae Copeland Wright (12/17/1933 – 12/26/1985). Survivors include Deborah Marie Rothweil Wright and their daughters, Emily Mae (26) and Anna Marie (23); his father, Bernie Gail Wright; brothers, Brian Lloyd (Jodie) and Jeffrey Lynn; nephew Sam and niece Lydia Wright; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Missouri Department of Conservation.