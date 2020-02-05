Marjorie Dee Pickett, 90, of Shelbyville, passed away on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at Lake George Assisted Living in Columbia.

Visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 6 at Memorial Funeral Home. Funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. at the funeral home with Rev. Sandy Schaller officiating. Burial will follow at Shelby Memorial Cemetery in Shelbyville.

Marjorie was born Sept. 21, 1929 in Shelbyville, the daughter of Ophir and Bessie (Mahaffey) Vanskike who preceded her in death.

She was married to Wilford Pickett on Aug. 14, 1949. He preceded her in death on Feb. 14, 1987. She was a member of the Columbia Realtors Association and Fairview United Methodist Church. Marjorie spent most of her working days as a secretary for the city of Columbia, and in her younger years she enjoyed square dancing.

Marjorie is survived by two children: Kevin (Barbara) Pickett of Wooldridge and Marsha (Tim) Fau of North Carolina; two siblings: Faye Todd of Woodstock, Illinois and Jackie Doss of Wentzville; six grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

Marjorie was also preceded in death by a son, Jerry Pickett; six sisters: Deloris Poor, Shirley Waibel, Lucille Vanskike, Opal Archer, Ruby Reynolds and Winnie Vanskike; and three brothers: O.R. Vanskike Jr., Claude Vanskike and Joe Vanskike.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to National Multiple Sclerosis Society, c/o Memorial Funeral Home, 1217 Business Loop 70 West, Columbia, MO 65202.

