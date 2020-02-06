John Terry Page, Jr., 76, of Columbia, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, February 3, 2020 at his home, surrounded by his family.

Services will be held Friday, Feb. 7 at Praise Assembly of God Church, 4300 Clark Lane, Columbia. Visitation 10 to 11 a.m. with funeral services at 11 a.m. Burial will be at Red Rock Cemetery in Harrisburg.

Terry was born Oct. 5, 1943 to Wilma “Billie” Proctor, who preceded him in death in January, 2009. His daughter, Caralee Jean and son, Joseph Earl, also preceded him in death.

Survivors include four sisters: Sheila (Proctor) Winn and husband Victor of Harrisburg, Julie Proctor of Columbia, Mary Sue Proctor of Columbia and Teresa Proctor of Columbia, along with several nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers will be Victor Winn, Kevin Winn, Brad Cope, Scott Whitney, Will Lene and Chris Kemper. Honorary pallbearers will be Arick Tuhro, Codi Lene and Blake Bennington.

Memorials are suggested to Red Rock Cemetery Fund c/o Russell Cook, 200 Elizabeth St., Hallsville, MO 65255.

Arrangements by Nilson Funeral Home.

The family would like to thank the Compassus hospice caretakers for their compassion and care, for Terry and our family.