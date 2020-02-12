Alexander Hudson Doane, 27, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family and friends on Saturday, February 8, 2020.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 15 at 904 Old Highway 63, Columbia. Funeral services will follow at 4 p.m.

Beloved by all who knew Alex, he was kind, light-hearted, an optimist and full of love. He committed time to working with others at The Columbia Tribune as a carrier in the Rothwell Heights neighborhood, at Hy-Vee as a courtesy clerk and most recently at Nourish as one of their first employees. He had overcome brain cancer as a child, but that did not stop him from playing basketball and softball with Columbia Parks and Recreation, swimming for Hickman High School and earning his Eagle Scout. He loved American trucks and Lamborghinis. He loved playing games of all kinds and he brought laughter and smiles to everyone. Born in Florida, he loved the ocean and the sun. He adored children and his cats, Boogie, Rolly and Taz. He was his father Tim’s best friend, he always looked up to his older sister, Ashley, and he shared a special love and connection with his mom Pat. Their hearts are forever entwined and he will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent in Alex’s name to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 4708 Highlands Pkwy, Columbia, MO 65203. Please visit www.memorialfuneralhomecolumbia.com/ to leave condolences for Alex's family and friends.