Cody A. Meserve, 33, of 3rd Street, Lehighton, Pennsylvania, formerly of Columbia, died suddenly Sunday evening, February 9, 2020 in his home.

Memorial Services: 2 p.m., Friday, Feb. 14 at Miller Funeral Home, 137 Fairview Street, Lehighton, PA 18235. Call, noon-2 p.m. Friday in the funeral home. Entombment with Military Honors: 11 a.m., Monday, Feb. 17, Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville.

Born in Truckee, California, he was the son of Corey Meserve of Salem, Oregon and the late Donna (Augustine) Meserve.

Cody served as a career soldier HEALTH CARE SPECIALIST and Infantryman, achieving the rank of SGT (E-05). He was awarded ARMY COMMENDATION MEDAL/ARMY GOOD CONDUCT MEDAL (2ND AWARD)//NATIONAL DEFENSE SERVICE MEDAL//GLOBAL WAR ON TERRORISM SERVICE MEDAL//IRAQ CAMPAIGN MEDAL W//CAMPAIGN STAR//ARMY SERVICE RIBBON (2ND AWARD)//COMBAT INFANTRYMAN BADGE//AIRBORNE. Cody was a graduate of Columbia High School. Cody was an active volunteer for Wounded Warriors Association, Valor House-Jonas, DAV, and the 22 Vets a Day Supporter.

Survivors: father; step-mother, Belle (Nava) Meserve of Salem; fiancée, Melissa C. McGowan with whom he resided; daughter, Lola of Erie; sons: Ean of Missouri, Gunnar of Erie; stepsisters: Gabriella Grey, Sierra Grey, Rachel Nava; aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Contributions may be made in his memory to Paul's House Valor Foundation Clinic, 1130 Scenic Drive-Jonas, Kunkletown, PA 18058.

