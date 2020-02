Eric Williams, 37, of Columbia, passed away on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Boone Hospital.

A funeral service will be held at 5 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 29 at Christian Fellowship, 4600 Christian Fellowship Rd., Columbia, MO 65203. An open casket visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Per Eric’s wishes he will be cremated following the service.

