Elizabeth (Betty) Muscato passed away on Sunday, February 23, 2020 at Lenoir Woods at the age of 105.

Betty was born in Lockport, New York on Nov. 29, 1914 to Mary and James Polvino. She fondly remembers growing up on her father’s vegetable farm and recounted all the trouble she got into eating vegetables picked from the ground. She was joined by her younger brothers and sisters, Carl, Mary Colamonico, Nina McLaughlin and Vincent, the baby. She was a pretty assertive young woman and learned to drive on the farm when she was 14. A young pharmacist in town, Joe, wanted to date her when she was 18 but her mother had just died and she had responsibility for the four younger sibs so she declined. He moved to Buffalo and married.

After her father remarried the four older children were sent to live with relatives and she moved in with her dear Aunt Carrie and Uncle Dan Perriello in Naples, New York. She stayed with them in the movie business until her 30s. She recalls that Uncle Dan had a candy store next to the theater and had the idea of opening the wall between the candy store and the theater so moviegoers could buy candy during the movie. Her uncle took monthly trips to Buffalo to view new releases and would also stop at the drug store next door to have lunch and visit with the pharmacist, the same Joe Muscato. One month Joe wasn't there and the staff told him that his wife had passed away, leaving him with a darling 4-year-old red haired daughter. They came back and let Betty know the sad news. Within a year Joe called and said he was going to Utica and her house “was on the way” (quite an exaggeration with travel in those days!) and asked if he could stop by. She wrote to him twice a day for months and scandalously planned (given the short time since his wife’s death) to be wed. They married on April 10, 1945 and settled in Binghamton, New York.

Betty fell in love with the 5-year-old Annette and insisted on adopting her so that she would always be her real mom. Several years later the feisty Maryann was born and a few years later, Joe. Life was busy but good. She helped in the pharmacy, raised the kids and never had a bad word to say about anyone. She was a great mother to all of her children’s friends also. She helped in Joe’s two drugstores even after his death in 1971.

The children grew and moved away but she lived in the same duplex they bought when married and where they raised the children. She had the same tenants, Stan and Dorothy Hayes, for over 30 years. She was active and had many friends. Finally, at age 89, she moved to Columbia to have surgery and be near her son. She lived all those years at Lenoir Woods in her apartment and then more advanced care. Everyone there loved her for her pleasant demeanor and wonderful smile, and we thank them for the wonderful care they gave her.

Betty is survived by her children: Annette Manes (Dick, now deceased), Maryann Sheeley and Bill, Joe and Mary Muscato; grandchildren: Kerry Agnello, Pete Manes, Jeff, Danielle and Andy Muscato and eight great-grandchildren. All of her younger sibs preceded her in death. She had many nieces and nephews, including Pat and Mike McLaughlin, Carolyn Beth Orsinelli and Rick Polvino, Tom and Linda Colamonico and she loved to see her nieces Joi Colamonico and Trudy Hamor who always visited when they could and brightened her days. She will be missed.

A graveside service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to Lenoir Senior Services 3710 S. Lenoir St. Columbia, MO 65201.

