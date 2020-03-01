On Sunday, February 2, 2020 Sarah was called to be with the Lord.

She was born in 1945 in Oklahoma, but considered herself a proud Columbia Missourian and 60 plus year member of the Oakland Christian Church. Sarah was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and business woman. She had a long distinguished career as a realtor, broker and owner of Old Brook Realty in Richmond and was a former member of the Richmond Association of Realtors.

She was predeceased by her parents: James H. and Victoria V. Heller; and husband Clark V. Daly.

Sarah was an independent hard working woman who enjoyed gardening, beach vacations, antiquing and played second fiddle to no one cooking in her kitchen.

She is survived by her daughter, Nancy J. Bayne (Bruce Vinesett); her sons: Skip Elkin and his wife Lucy, and James Elkin; grandchildren: Kathryn Ward (Jason), Alex Elkin (Dylan Robertson) and Hunter Bayne; the families of Clark Daly which include grandchildren Christopher and Mary Daly, Elizabeth C. Caylor, Clark, Jr., Elizabeth K., Mason Daly and great-grandchildren Penelope and Clark. She is also survived by her brother Phillip Heller and sister Caroline Heller. Sarah was especially fond of her lifelong friends Bonnie Breland and Collen Mollina, as well as her cousin Linda Hornaby.

The family held a private gathering and service to celebrate Sarah’s life… Psalm 61:2 “From the ends of the earth I call to you, I call as my heart grows faint; lead me to the rock that is higher than I.”