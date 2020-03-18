Donald Franklin Burnett, 79, of Fulton, was called to his Heavenly home on Monday, March 16, 2020.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 21 at Maupin Funeral Home in Fulton with Pastors Robert Frey and Norman Foreman officiating. Friends will be received from 5 until 7 p.m. on Friday, March 20 at the funeral home. Interment with Military Honors will be in Nashville Baptist Cemetery in Ashland.

He was born on Aug. 30, 1940 in Boonville to the late Spencer Burnett and the late Mary (McCoy) Burnett.

Donnie was united in marriage to Carolyn (Butcher) Burnett on Sept. 11, 1965. She survives his passing.

Donnie proudly served his country in the United States Navy. He worked as a steamfitter for the University of Missouri for 37 years, retiring in 2000. Donnie was a member of Carrington Baptist Church where he served as a deacon and trustee. In his spare time, he enjoyed camping, gardening, and traveling. The times he treasured most were those spent with his family, especially his granddaughter, Kate.

He will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 54 years, Carolyn; daughter, Donna Haarmann and husband Mike, and their daughter, Kate of Fulton; brother, James “Bucky” Burnett (Bonnie) of Hallsville; sisters, Pensa Taylor of Fulton, and Nettie Phillips (Tim) of Ashland; and several nieces and nephews.

Donnie was preceded in death by his parents; brother, William “Bill” Burnett; and sister, Joan Burnett.

Memorial donations are suggested to Nashville Baptist Church Cemetery, c/o Maupin Funeral Home, 301 Douglas Boulevard, Fulton, MO 65251.

Condolences may be left for the family at www.maupinfuneralhome.com.