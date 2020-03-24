Tim Phillips, age 83, of Ashland, passed away March 20, 2020 at his home.

Visitation will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. on Wednesday, March 25 at Robinson Funeral Home in Ashland. A graveside service with military honors will follow at 11:45 a.m. at Nashville Baptist Cemetery.

Tim was born Dec. 27, 1936 in Ashland, the son of George and Mildred Peak Phillips. He was a 1955 graduate of Ashland High School and married Nettie Burnett on Nov. 16, 1957 in Ashland. Tim enlisted in the United States Navy and began his career with boot camp Aug. 9, 1955 in Great Lakes, Illinois. After completion of boot camp, he was assigned to the Naval Air Station in Sanford, Florida as an Aviation Jet Mechanic serving as a flight crew chief for 13 years. In 1968, he was transferred to the Naval Air Station in Albany, Georgia serving on various aircraft carriers. On June 6, 1975 Tim was honorably discharged with several awards. Following his retirement from the Navy, Tim worked for the University of Missouri in the Campus Facilities department for 27 years. In retirement, he worked part time for Robinson Cleaners in Columbia for 17 years. Tim was a member of Nashville Baptist Church for many years.

Through his years Tim enjoyed the outdoors, fishing, working on the farm and spending time with his grandsons.

He will be greatly missed by his wife Nettie of the home; two sons, Rusty (Christy) Phillips of Ashland, Randy (Dianna Duvall) Phillips of Phoenix, Arizona; one daughter, Tima (Jimmy) Goodnight of Ashland; three grandsons, Nolan Phillips, Gus (Hope)Goodnight and Garret Goodnight.

He is preceded in death by his parents and brother, Jimmy Phillips.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Nashville Baptist Cemetery in care of the family.