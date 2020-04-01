Leone Van Matre died of natural causes in Boulder, Colorado on March 28, 2020. At the time of her death she was almost 103-years-old. During her extraordinary life, she lived with great joy, much activity and good humor.

Leone was born on May 26, 1917 in Northville, Spink County, South Dakota. Her parents were John H. Boekelheide and Gertrude (Busch) Boekelheide. She spent her youth in North Dakota, South Dakota and Minnesota. Her father was a successful and adventurous businessman, and she, her parents and her brother, L. J. “Bud” Boekelheide, traveled frequently. In the 1920s, when paved roads were not common in the central U.S. and autos not reliable, they frequently drove to Miami, Florida and back to South Dakota in a Ford auto that her father repaired and maintained along the way. She never outgrew her love of travel, and she always looked forward to traveling throughout the U.S. and the world.

Leone was beautiful, vivacious and energetic. She graduated from the University of South Dakota in Vermillion with the assistance of the many boys who competed for the privilege of helping her with her assignments. After graduating, and because of the need for secretarial workers for the WWII defense effort, she went to Peterson Field, an Army Air Force Base in Colorado Springs. There she met a young Army officer, Everett S. Van Matre, and when he was later stationed at Holloman Army Air Force Base in Alamogordo, New Mexico, they were married in the chapel at the base on Oct. 6, 1944. They remained married until Everett’s death on Oct. 14, 1998.

In 1953, following Everett’s discharge from the U.S. Air Force, they moved to Everett’s hometown of Mexico, Missouri, where he joined his brother, William W. Van Matre, in the practice of law. Leone and Everett became fixtures in Mexico’s community, and she enjoyed the company of many close friends and their families. She and Everett had two sons, Craig and Mark, who both graduated from Mexico Senior High. Mark and his wife, Joan, made their home in St. Louis and Craig and his wife, Laura, made theirs in Columbia. Mark had two children and Craig had four, and so Leone traveled frequently from Mexico to see her grandchildren (Kristy, John, Brian, Braden, Jill and Matthew).

Unfortunately, a long life meant that she outlived most of her friends. To be closer to her children and grandchildren, she moved to Columbia in 2008 and then, when Craig and Laura moved to Boulder, she joined them there in 2014. Mark’s children had four children of their own, and Craig’s children had seven children of their own. With the greatest good humor but with a somewhat faulty memory for names, she did her best to call each of her 11 great-grandchildren by the proper name, usually with limited success. They knew her as “Gramma Lee,” loved the time she spent with them, and forgave her memory lapses with equal good humor.

An anecdote perhaps explains her personality and approach to life: once, in Columbia, she was tasked with driving grandson Braden and granddaughter Jill to a store downtown. She turned the wrong way down a one-way street. The oncoming cars all honked their horns and their drivers gestured wildly in an effort to get her to see her mistake. Instead, she gaily waved back, proceeded on, and asked Braden if he knew all the friendly people waving at her. In the years thereafter, whenever this episode was recounted, she laughed as heartily as everyone listening. She loved to laugh and cared not a whit if the laughter was at her expense.

She will be greatly missed. She was a lovely and light-hearted gift to her family and friends for her long and much-blessed life.

The Arnold Funeral Home in Mexico is handling funeral arrangements, which, because of the times, will have to be postponed until later this year (https://www.arnoldfh.com).