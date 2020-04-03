Helen Berdella White Wells, of Columbia, formerly of Cardwell, passed away Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at The Bluffs in Columbia.

Mrs. Wells was born on Oct. 12, 1922 in Deering to Thomas Edward "T.E." and Elizabeth Cilva "Lizzie" Frailey White. She was married to Marvin Samuel Wells of Cardwell on Nov. 20, 1941.

She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Cardwell, being baptized on Sept. 6, 1939 and where she had been a faithful member until her move to Columbia in 2009. She served 34 years as City Clerk and/or Tax Collector for the City of Cardwell. She was devoted to and enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, reading her Bible daily, cooking, sewing and was a member of the "coffee drinkers" while living in Cardwell.

She is survived by two sons: Michael David (Fran) Wells of Columbia and Marlin Glenn (Betty) Wells of Antioch, Tennessee; one granddaughter, Courtney Elizabeth (Greg) Hammermeister of Hewitt, Texas; one grandson, David Clayton (April) Wells of San Clemente, California; four great-grandsons: Weston, Wells, and Tylor Hammermeister and Clayton Wells; one great-granddaughter, Taryn Hammermeister; as well as many in-laws, nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Marvin of 58 years; and two brothers: Melvin Edward (Gertrude) White of Jonesboro, Arkansas and Harold Vernon (Fern) White of Memphis, Tennessee.

Due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, there will be a private family viewing at Heath Funeral Home of Paragould, Arkansas immediately followed by a private family burial at Cardwell Cemetery, with Rev. Terry Milburn officiating.

A memorial service, open to all who knew and loved Helen, will be held at the First Baptist Church of Cardwell and will be scheduled for a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made in the name of Helen Wells to the First Baptist Church of Cardwell, P.O. Box 158, Cardwell, MO, 63829-0158 or to the Cardwell Cemetery Association, P.O. Box 488, Cardwell, MO 63829-0488.