John Dwight McLeod died March 28, 2020 at home, following several months of illness.

He was born March 9, 1947 in Queens, New York to Dwight and Magdalene McLeod. John was a violinist from a young age and he graduated from the High School of Music and Art in New York City in 1964. He earned a bachelor’s and master’s degree in violin performance from the Manhattan School of Music; followed with doctoral work at the State University of New York-Binghamton.

He married the love of his life, Marilyn (Raven) on Sept. 19, 1968 in New York City. They enjoyed traveling together throughout their marriage, from an early cross-country drive from New York to California to extended travels during their retirement.

He especially loved chamber music and string quartet repertoire and was able to pursue his passion first as a member of the Manhattan String Quartet that included a residency at Grinnell College (IA) and with the Pro Arte Quartet at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. A faculty member of the Music Department of Ohio Wesleyan University from 1974-1979, he came to the University of Missouri in 1979, where he joined the Esterhazy String Quartet and faculty of the Music Department until his retirement in 2007. For many years, he gave recitals with his father, a pianist, accompanying him.

He was a wonderful, caring teacher and his students’ success was paramount to him. A past president of the Missouri String Teachers Association, he received that organization’s Artist Teacher Award (1996) and Collegiate Educator Award (2006).

He was especially proud that his daughter became a musician and delighted that his grandchildren are all involved in music.

Never a follower of any organized religion, his life was a model of how to live an ethical life. Quiet but thoughtful, always kind and generous, his greatest joy was his family.

Survivors include his wife, Marilyn; his daughter, Alison Robuck (David); and grandchildren: Natalie, Rebecca and Harrison Robuck (Columbia); sisters: Kathy Rostron (Columbia) and Donna Kiger (Winston-Salem); and several nieces and nephews.

There will not be a funeral service. A celebration of life will be held at a future date.

Donations in his memory can be made to the Food Bank of Central Missouri, the Voluntary Action Center or other organizations that help people in need.