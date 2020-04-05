John Gary Fisher, 52, of Holts Summit, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at the University Hospital after a brief battle with stage four lung cancer. John has left his earthly family and now is surrounded by his heavenly family.

He was born on April 20, 1967 in Independence, the oldest son of Gary and Helen (Wedge) Fisher. He was married on June 18, 1994 at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church in Hartsburg to Kerry Ann Imsland.

John was an active member of Concord Baptist Church, and prior to that was a member of Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church. He was a member and supporter of the Sportsman Club and NRA.

A lifelong resident of the Central Missouri area, John graduated from Hickman High School and continued on to college at State Fair Community College in Sedalia. John and his family are the proud owners of Lee’s Famous Recipe Chicken in Jefferson City, Columbia and Rolla. He worked alongside many wonderful people–both employees and customers. Many who knew John could see how dedicated he was to his work.

In John’s spare time he could be found on the golf course or at the family farm shooting guns and riding ATVs. His favorite memories include his childhood in Columbia, vacations, quality family time, and most of all, he loved spending time with his daughters and wife.

John was a loving husband, father, son, brother and friend. He could always find someone to talk to; even if you were a stranger he treated you like he knew you forever. He was amazing about that! John was strong willed but softhearted. He loved his family dearly. He was loyal and always provided for their every need. John had a tender heart and always tried to help those in need. He was a friend to many and was loved by all.

He is survived by his wife: Kerry Fisher of Holts Summit; daughters: Victoria, Elizabeth and Abigail Fisher of Holts Summit; mother: Helen Fisher of Holts Summit; brothers: Jim Fisher (Karen) of Holts Summit and Jason Fisher (Melissa) of Rolla; and nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Gary Fisher.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a private family service will be held in the Freeman Chapel with the Reverend Mike Quinn officiating. Graveside services will follow at Hart Hill Cemetery. A webcast of the service will begin at 10 a.m. Monday, April 6 for friends to view by going to his memorial page on Freeman Mortuary’s website. A celebration of life will be announced when restrictions for gatherings have been lifted.

Memorials are suggested to Gideon’s International.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Freeman Mortuary. www.freemanmortuary.com.