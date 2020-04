Patsy Louise Jones, 79, of Madison, was taken to heaven too soon on March 28, 2020 at University Hospital. Pat was born on Nov. 12, 1940 in Moberly to John and Carrie (Stipp) Ransdell.

A private service celebrating Pat’s life will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions are appreciated to Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131.

Pathway Memorial Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements.