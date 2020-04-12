Richard “Dick” Irwin, 69, of Columbia, passed away from complications of Parkinson’s disease on Saturday, April 4, 2020 at The Baptist Home in Ozark, surrounded in body and spirit by his loving family.

He was born on July 4, 1950 in Munich, Germany, the only child of Richard Irwin, deceased, and Virginia (McCullough) Irwin Riddle, Ozark, surviving.

Richard married the love of his life and high school sweetheart, Brenda (Isaak) Irwin, Columbia, on Jan. 29, 1972. He was the proud father of two children: Dylan Irwin (daughter-in-law Sarah) of Lone Tree, Colorado and Lindy Irwin, Columbia.

A gifted musician, he studied percussion and composition at the University of Missouri-Columbia, from which he received a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree. He pursued music in a variety of ways throughout his life, whether playing guitar and writing music at home, or arranging classic rock tunes, singing, and performing on the drums in several bands.

Richard retired from the State Department of Mental Health, where he worked as a systems analyst.

He was kind, creative, gentle and unassuming. He was an avid reader and writer. He always looked forward to family vacations, and cherished time spent with family and friends.

Richard was a member of First Christian Church.

A family graveside service at Hawthorn Memorial Gardens will be held at a later date.

During this difficult time, please give any donations to those causes closest to your heart.