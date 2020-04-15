Ruby Smith, 80, of Columbia, passed away on Tuesday, April 7, 2020.

Ruby was born on June 23, 1939 in New Bloomfield to the late Mason and Mattie (Brandon) Whittler.

She is survived by her husband, Ernest Smith; children: Cheree Walton, Carl Smith, Daryl Smith, Stacye Smith and Pamela Smith; one brother, Auther Whittler; and nine grandchildren.

Friends are invited to a viewing of Mrs. Smith from 11 a.m. to noon on Saturday, April 18 at Parker-Millard Funeral Service, 12 E. Ash St. Columbia, MO 65203. Please note that due to the COVID-19 pandemic the family will not be present at this time and there will only be 10 people allowed in to view at a time. Please look for our staff for instruction when you arrive. Burial will be at Columbia Cemetery.

Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service and Crematory 573-449-4153. Condolences may be left online for the family at www.ParkerMillard.com.