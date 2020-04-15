Teresa Ann Kinion, 63, of Macon, passed away Friday, April 10, 2020 at her home. She was born April 1, 1957 in Kirksville; the daughter of Ernest and Juanita (Cunningham) Kinion.
Cremation arrangements by Columbia Cremation Care Center.
