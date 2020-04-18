Gregory Martin Pezold, 73, of Columbia, passed away at Boone Hospital Center on Thursday, April 16, 2020.

He was born on Nov. 14, 1946 in St. Louis to the late Robert Pezold and the late Martha (Beck) Pezold.

Gregory was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church and was a Fourth Degree Knight of Columbus. Blessed with a green thumb, he enjoyed tending to flowers as was evident in his work at McConnell’s Plantland. He was most recently employed at Columbia Manor. Gregory was a member of Central Missouri Rock and Lapidary Club and Day Lily Club. In his spare time, he enjoyed hunting and fishing.

Gregory will be fondly remembered by brothers, John Pezold of Wentzville and Lawrence Pezold (Martha) of Columbia; sisters, Dorothy Wessel of Moscow Mills, Rita Reeves (Leon) of Louisiana, Missouri and Betty Dungan (Donald) of Williamsburg; and sister-in-law, Mary Pezold of Columbia. He was the dear uncle of many nieces and nephews. He also leaves behind many cousins and friends.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by siblings, James Pezold, Paul Pezold, Robert Pezold, Raymond Pezold, Marian Busken, Cecilia Pezold and Joann Pezold; brothers-in-law, Al Wessel, Ignatius “Johnnie” Busken; and sisters-in-law, Mary Ann Pezold and Nita Pezold.

Graveside services will be held at a later date at Calvary Cemetery in St. Louis.

Memorial donations are suggested to Our Lady of the Holy Cross in St. Louis, c/o Maupin Funeral Home, 301 Douglas Boulevard, Fulton, MO 65251.

