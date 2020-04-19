Roy Richard Wyatt, 91, of Sturgeon passed away Thursday, April 16, 2020 at home surrounded by family members.

Roy was born in Boone County on April 4, 1929, the son of Tommie E. Wyatt and Goldie Beulah Turner Wyatt.

Roy is survived by his three children: Wesley Wyatt, Rita (Scott) Estes and Lisa (John) Gingerich; one brother: Robert (Patty) Wyatt; five grandchildren: Chase Wyatt, Summer (Kyle) Crites, Colton Estes, Andrew Gingerich and KeiJen Gingerich; one great-grandson: Kayden Crites; three step-daughters; ten grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and six great-great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one son: Ronald Wyatt; two brothers: Porter Wilson Wyatt and Rufus Donald Wyatt; and one sister: Irene Cook.

Private graveside services were conducted on Saturday, April 18, at Memorial Park Cemetery with Pastor Tracy Cook officiating. The service was streamed to our Facebook page: Memorial Funeral Home and Memorial Park Cemetery.

