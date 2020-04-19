Stanley King Thurston, Jr., passed away peacefully on April 3, 2020 at age 97.

He was born on a farm near Hallsville on Dec. 11, 1922. He grew up with his parents and younger sister during the Depression, attended high school in Centralia and went on to earn his Master’s degree in Agricultural Economics at the University of Missouri.

Stan served in the Navy from 1943-1946, including 21 months in the South Pacific aboard a gasoline tanker, the USS Rio Grande. He achieved the rank of Lieutenant. After leaving active duty service in the Navy in 1946, he continued as an officer in the Naval Reserves for 20 more years.

Meeting on a blind date in October 1947, Stan and Marion Lankford fell in love and were married the following June. They resided in Columbia, where Stan worked for the Missouri Farmers Association, specializing in farmer cooperative grain elevators. Their first son, Mark, was born in 1950, and their daughter, Sharon, was born in 1952. In 1956 Stan accepted a position with the U.S. Department of Agriculture in Washington, D.C., and worked there (with a four-year interlude at the USDA Data Processing Center in Kansas City) until his retirement. Their second son, Lee, was born in D.C. in 1957.

Stan’s professional work as an agricultural economist was widely appreciated by family farmers nationwide, as he provided support and guidance to farmer cooperatives that allowed these smaller scale farms to continue to exist in the era of expanding corporate agriculture. His expertise and high-quality work were also recognized by colleagues at the Department of Agriculture, including a Superior Service Award in 1982.

After his 34-year career, Stan and Marion retired in Virginia Beach, Virginia, where Stan continued to enjoy his many interests including grandparenting, participating in church activities, volunteering at a local elementary school, serving as a docent at the Virginia Beach Surf and Rescue Museum, maintaining active involvement in his local AARP chapter, and growing outstanding tomatoes. He was dearly loved and will be profoundly missed. He will be remembered for his devotion to family and friends, for his playful spirit and mischievous sense of humor, and for his generous heart.

Stan is predeceased by his wife of nearly 62 years, Marion W. Thurston. He is survived by his son, Mark Thurston and his wife Mary Elizabeth Lynch; daughter Sharon Pittenger and her husband Mark; son Lee and his wife Jane; sister Martha Crawford, and brother-in-law Hal Lankford; as well as six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at Tabernacle United Methodist Church at a future date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Tabernacle United Methodist Church, 1265 Sandbridge Road, Virginia Beach, VA 23456.