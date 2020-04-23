June Ellen Davidson Owens Boswell, 88, of Columbia, passed on from this life Sunday, April 19, 2020.

She was born June 8, 1931 on a farm near Bedford, Iowa to Wendell and Flavia Hopson Davidson.

June was raised on the family farm near Bedford. She graduated from Bedford High School in 1949; attended and received her teaching credentials from Northwest Missouri Teachers College; then subsequently taught in rural Missouri one room schools for two years.

She married Donald Owens in 1951 and moved to Corpus Cove, Texas to be near him at Fort Hood when he was drafted. They had their two sons, David and Deric there.

After the army, they returned to farming. In 1957 they moved to Columbia, where she owned and ran the Lee Street Shop while Donald attended the University of Missouri. Their daughter Julea was born during that time.

During the 30 years helping her husband with his veterinary practice in Parnell, June became a Registered Nurse, practicing and teaching nursing for 13 years in northwest Missouri. She and Don retired with her mother Flavia Davidson to Columbia in 1997. Donald passed on in 2008.

June married Arza Boswell of Ravenwood in 2009. Arza passed on in 2018.

Survivors include her sons: David and Deric; daughter, Julea and husband Art Gerhard; grandchildren: Drew and Tatum Owens, Niall and husband Mason Raithel-Owens, and Bretta and Jacob Gerhard; great-granddaughter, Lillian Raithel-Owens; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Due to on-going public health concerns, a family-only graveside service will be offered by Mike Igloyivwi in the Hopkins cemetery. A memorial service will be held at a time to be determined when the pandemic threat abates.

