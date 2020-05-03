Donald Alan Duffy, age 70, of Columbia, passed away March 22, 2020 at his home with his family there by his side.

Don was born April 19, 1949 to the late Herbert and Umbra (Coolley) Duffy. While growing up on his family’s sheep farm, he became a member of the Hatton 4H club. He showed cattle and sheep, and took some cooking classes too. Most years you would see him at the Missouri State Fair, showing his purebred Hampshire sheep. Don graduated from Fulton High School in 1967. On April 25, 1969, Linda (Harris) and Don were joined in marriage at Central Church in Fulton. The couple resided on Don’s family farm. Don took much pride in residing on his family farm his entire life, just as his father, grandfather, and great-grandfather before him.

After graduating from high school, he joined the Missouri Army National Guard. He also worked as a heavy equipment operator for several years, until he became a full-time technician for the Guard. After 27 years, he retired with the rank of Chief Warrant Officer II. Following his retirement from the Guard, he worked as a truck driver for several companies, Modern Farm, MFA Oil, Quality, and most recently Klemm Tank Lines. No matter Don’s employer, he was always well known and respected for his strong work ethic and passion for doing the job right.

Don gave back to his community, serving as a 4H leader, as a board member of Kingdom Telephone Company, and recently held the position of Board President for the North Callaway Fire Protection District. He enjoyed working at the Kingdom of Callaway Fair, the Youth Expo, and serving ice cream at the local tractor parade. If anyone needed help, he would be one of the first to volunteer.

Don never met a stranger in his life, nor did he ever forget a name or a face, and made many long time connections with fellow Missouri Guardsman, classmates, and co-workers. He always had a friendly smile and sharp wit. Just as with his work, he had so much love for his family and friends.

Don is survived by his wife, Linda Duffy, of the home; daughter, Deanne Stubblefield (Danny) of Columbia; son, David Duffy (Janet) of Auxvasse; one brother, Ron Duffy (Betty) of Nixa; five grandchildren: Kristopher Stubblefield (Kayla) of Hallsville, Teagen Stubblefield (fiancé’ Dustin Atterberry) of Auxvasse, A.J. Stubblefield of Columbia, Jada Duffy and Khloe Duffy of Auxvasse; and three great-grandchildren: Charlotte Stubblefield, Nova Atterberry, and Weston Atterberry; his brothers and sisters-in-law Darrell (Mary) Harris, Kirby (Nancy) Harris, Donna Andread and mother-in-law Betty Harris, all of Fulton; and many nieces and nephews and cousins. Mike, Linda, Dee, Glenn, Connie and Tim special friends, always there for him through good times and the bad.

Visitation will be from 1 to 4 p.m., with a private family memorial service following the visitation on Saturday, May 9 at Debo Funeral Home in Fulton. Due to COVID-19, the latest CDC guidelines will be followed.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital or the Wounded Warriors Project, c/o Debo Funeral Home 833 Court Street Fulton, MO 65251.

Online condolences may be made at www.debofuneralhome.com.