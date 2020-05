Theodore “Ted” John Smith, Jr., 63, of Philadelphia, Missouri, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, May 5, 2020.

He was born Feb. 4, 1957 in Woodstock, Illinois to Theodore John Smith Sr. and Sylvia Lee (Reed) Smith.

A memorial gathering of family and friends will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, May 10 at the Community Center in Madison.

