Mildred Louise Smith Crews, 101, passed peacefully to her heavenly home on Saturday, May 9, 2020.

She was the youngest of three children born to Roscoe Milem Smith and Adah Adelle Hough on March 4, 1919 in Clayton, Illinois. She grew up in Clayton, where she attended The First Christian Church of Clayton. She attended the Clayton schools where she was high school valedictorian. She graduated from Blessing School of Nursing in 1939, worked her way through Culver Stockton College in Canton as the college nurse and graduated in 1943 with a Bachelor’s of Arts in Education. In 1945 Mildred, (Smidi to her friends) was hired to be the William Woods College nurse in Fulton. During that time, she first worked part-time and then later full-time at the Callaway Memorial Hospital. She subsequently met and married Carroll K. Crews, DDS in May 1947. They had two daughters.

Mildred had a servant’s heart, as shown by her volunteer work which included the American Red Cross, the Girl Scouts and the First Presbyterian Church kitchen ministry to those who were homebound. She taught first grade Sunday School at the First Presbyterian Church of Fulton for many years. It was one of her highest goals to help children enjoy their childhood. She was also a member of the DAR, Charity Stille Langstaff Chapter, where she was chairperson for U.S.A. Constitution Weeks for many years. She was a member of: The Woman’s Club of Fulton, Church Women United in Missouri, Fulton Study Club, and National Sorority of Alpha Xi Delta, Beta Nu Chapter (charter member).

Mildred (Millie) is survived by her daughters: Sarah Jane Beyer (Rick) of Leawood, Kansas and Carolyn Hodill (Randy) who resides in her home in Fulton. Millie has six grandchildren: Gabriel Hodill (Christi), Abbie Velker (Nathan), Erik Beyer, Grace Keltner (Brent), Kent Beyer and Daniel Hodill (Rebekah); and ten great-grandchildren: Hanalei, Ruth and Jubilee Hodill, Noah and Lucas Velker, Matthew and Anna Keltner, and Mabel, Everett and Ingrid Hodill.

Along with her parents, Mildred was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Carroll K. Crews; brother, Elvin; and sister, Grace.

A celebration of Millie’s life will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 16 at Maupin Funeral Home in Fulton with Reverend Aaron White and Chaplain Bart Larson officiating. Friends will be received from 1 p.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. Interment will be in Hillcrest Cemetery.

The family requests no flowers and suggests memorial contributions to 1st Presbyterian Church of Fulton or Compassus Hospice and Palliative Care, c/o Maupin Funeral Home, 301 Douglas Boulevard, Fulton, MO 65251.

Mildred’s family wishes to thank the caregivers who came alongside the family during her last 14 years of 24/7 care. Without their help she would not have been able to live out her life in her home as she desired: Jeannette Payne, Jean McDowell, Katie Hunnicutt, Connie Stinson, Shannon and Jenny Cave and Morgan Fowler. A special thanks to Hospice Compassus.

