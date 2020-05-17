Paul Edwin Hammock, 71, of Columbia, passed away on Saturday, April 11, 2020 at the University of Missouri Hospital.

Paul served in the Vietnam War era as a Sergeant in the United States Air Force from 1968 to 1972 at Fort Jackson, South Carolina.

No family could be found for Mr. Hammock. Please join the community and other veterans in honoring his service to his country with a prayer and full military honors at the funeral home at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, May 20. A funeral procession to Missouri Veteran’s Cemetery in Jacksonville will follow.

***COVID-19 SAFETY PRECAUTIONS/INFORMATION***

The event will be held outdoors in front of Parker-Millard. We ask that attendees practice appropriate social distancing and safety procedures as recommended by the CDC.

Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service and Crematory; 12 East Ash Street, Columbia, Missouri, 65203; 573-449-4153.