Wanda L. Dickenson, 90, passed away May 23, 2020 at Mill Creek Arbors.

She was born Aug. 24, 1929 in Weaubleau, the daughter of Richard Downs and Rosa Mae Byrd. Wanda worked as a cook for 32 years at New Haven Elementary as her children and grandchildren went through school. She married John E. Dickenson on March 8, 1947 and he preceded her in death.

Wanda had a passion for finding bargains at garage sales with her friends and family on the weekends. She spent time traveling with her husband, John and her siblings. Wanda even traveled some with her granddaughter to Las Vegas, Hollywood to The Price Is Right show. She enjoyed watching her grandchildren and great-grandchildren play sports and show horses.

She was a diehard slot machine player, often winning despite what she may have told you. Wanda often had a puzzle on the table and loved when anyone would puzzle with her. Wanda not only raised four kids, but also helped raise many grandkids and great-grandkids. She spent countless hours in her own kitchen making meals for her family, canning and making desserts!

Wanda is survived by children: Judy (Jerry) Lacy of Cooper, Texas, Richard (Beverly) Dickenson of Hallsville, Dennis Dickenson of Columbia; seven grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; 11 great-great grandchildren; and sister, Adeline (Jack) Hicks of Sturgeon.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Bill Downs; and son, Larry Dickenson.

Funeral services will be held at Memorial Funeral Home in Columbia. Visitation will be at noon on May 28 with graveside burial to follow at 1 p.m.

Wanda spent the last three years at Mill Creek Arbors Assisted Living and Memory Care. In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation to the Alzheimer’s Association.

“At this time, we are limiting the occupancy of our building to 50 people due to COVID-19 restrictions. We ask for your understanding and cooperation in our efforts to keep our families and staff safe. Please be prepared to be directed by staff when you arrive for visitations and services.”