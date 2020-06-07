Corey J. Mesenbrink, 61, of Hallsville, passed away on May 29, 2020 at his home.

Corey was born in Kirkwood on June 4, 1958. He is survived by his sister, Karen Langosch; and brothers, Roy and Darryl.

Corey will be remembered by his Amateur Radio friends around the country, where he was known as, KC0YNS. He was a member of the Digital Traffic System (DTS), Radio Relay International (RRI), Missouri Traffic Net, and an Assistant Emergency Coordinator for the Boone County Amateur Radio Emergency Services. He enjoyed buying and selling radios and gear, attending hamfests and talking to people on the radio from around the world (DX). Corey was always ready to offer a piece from his “junk” boxes to any who might need that piece.

No public services are scheduled.

Condolences may be left online for the family at www.ParkerMillard.com.